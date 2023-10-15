Saturday’s annular eclipse covered roughly 58% of the sun for spectators inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fittingly, Alabama’s offense showed up for roughly the same percentage of the game during its 24-21 victory over Arkansas.

After jumping out to a 24-6 lead midway through the third quarter, the Crimson Tide hit a wall, nearly letting the Razorbacks rally back for what would have been an embarrassing upset.

While Alabama was able to stave off the comeback, the near letdown raised some serious red flags ahead of tougher upcoming matchups against Tennessee and LSU. This week’s grades reflect that.

Here’s how each of Alabama’s position groups scored in the win over Arkansas.