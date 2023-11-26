It was an Iron Bowl finish for the ages, but No. 8 Alabama’s overall performance Saturday left a lot to be desired. The Crimson Tide nearly let an average Auburn team pull up a season-crushing upset before escaping Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 27-24 victory.

Jalen Milroe became a hero, and Alabama kept its playoff hopes alive. However, there’s plenty to fix heading into next weekend’s SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia.

With that in mind, here’s how each of Alabama’s position groups graded out in the Iron Bowl.