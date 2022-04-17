Alabama remains on top for Rivals100 DB

Makari Vickers, Rivals100 cornerback from John Paul II Catholic School in Tallahassee, Florida, has visited Alabama several times with the most recent coming this weekend for the Tide's spring game.

"It was great," Vickers said. "I enjoyed it as usual. What stood out to me the most was just how the team handled themselves in the face of adversity with the spring game being wet and rainy.

"I spent most of my of time with Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson). We talked about how the depth cart will be a little less stacked at my position. He talked about how I can come in and make an impact. They are recruiting at corner, but said I can play anywhere in the defensive backfield."

Vickers also spent a lot of time with his former teammate and close friend, Terrion Arnold. The Alabama sophomore hopes Vickers will join him in Tuscaloosa. He is at least trying to entice him with a local favorite.

"Terrion, as usual, is trying to get me to come and commit to Bama," he said. "He was showing me this really good food spot called, ‘Catch a Taste.’ It was great. Some of the best lemon pepper wings I've had."

A decision is not expected until at least after summer visits. Vickers plans to release the top contender in his recruitment soon. Alabama will certainly make the cut. There is more to his high interest in Alabama than his relationship with Arnold, but it doesn't hurt to have established friends already in Tuscaloosa.

"T-Rob and I are pretty tight," Vickers said. "We had a close connection at Miami so nothing really changed except his new threads. Alabama amazes me every time I visit.

"I like just about everything there; their development of players, production of the team, how they handle and carry themselves."