Alabama remains on top for Oatis

Jaheim Oatis, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Columbia High School in Mississippi, took several visits to Alabama in June and returned on Saturday for the Champions Cook Out. The Crimson Tide commitment spoke with BamaInsider about his day in Tuscaloosa.

"It was great," Oatis said of his return to Alabama. "I spent a lot of time with Coach Golding and Coach Roach. I get along with Coach Roach really good. I have known him since the second camp I ever attended when I was in eighth grade and he was still at Ole Miss.

"Coach Saban told me that he was glad to see me. He was happy I came over and spent time with the team. He is ready to see me get to work.

"All the coaches were just happy I was there and able to spend time with them. They are excited that I am still interested in playing there and ready to get to work. I'm ready to get started. I will be enrolling in January. My goal is to get there, work and be a starter by the first game."

The cook out featured many crowd pleasers including wings, ribs, mac-and-cheese and baked beans. Oatis said he is a 'hot wing guy' and loved the Buffalo wings served during the event.

Oatis raced Robert Gillespie's (Alabama running backs coach) daughter (video posted below). He also enjoyed playing basketball, kickball and corn hole with various coaches, players and other recruits who were in attendance.

Oatis has received plenty of attention from other programs especially the in-state schools like Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He still plans on taking visits this fall, but schools will have a difficult time pulling him away from the Crimson Tide.

"Alabama is still at the top," he said. "I sometimes feel the pressure to stay in-state, but I really try not to think about it. I don't have any visits planned yet this fall, but I will take visits. I know I will get to Alabama, Mississippi State, A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU.

"The environment is really good there," Oatis said. "They love you and show that they love you. When you go there they make you feel at home. I am ready to see them play. They will be great. New quarterback, no pressure. It will be fun to watch."