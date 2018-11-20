Alabama will enter Saturday’s Iron Bowl as the No. 1 team in the nation. Following its 50-17 victory over The Citadel over the weekend, the Crimson Tide was once again the top team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The rest of the playoff picture didn’t change either as No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Michigan kept their respective places following victories.

The first two teams on the outside looking in continue to be No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma. No. 7 LSU held off off No. 8 Washington State for another week, while No. 9 Central Florida and No. 10 Ohio State rounded out the top 10. Central Florida moved into the top 10 for the first time in program history.

If the playoff was held today, Alabama would face Michigan in a Cotton Bowl semifinal on Dec. 29 while Clemson would play Notre Dame in an Orange Bowl semifinal on the same day. The winner of both games will play for the national title on Jan. 7 inside of Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The SEC has seven teams represented in the rankings, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, No. 11 Florida, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Alabama will host Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.