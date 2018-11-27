Saturday’s SEC Championship Game will have a playoff feel to it. Alabama kept its spot at No. 1 while Georgia Moved up to No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The two teams will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with both a conference championship and a trip to the playoff on the line.

Clemson and Notre Dame remained at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively to round out the playoff field. However, No. 5 Oklahoma finds itself in a good position after holding off No. 6 Ohio State for a chance at the playoff should Georgia fall to Alabama. Oklahoma will play No. 14 Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while Ohio State plays 21 Northwestern for the Big Ten title at 7 p.m. the same day.

Many feel Alabama would still make the playoff regardless of a loss to Georgia. However, that would most likely require the committee to bump a conference champion in favor of a non-champion Crimson Tide for a second straight year. Last year, Alabama had to sweat out the final decision before edging out Big Ten champ Ohio State for No. 4 in the final rankings.



“It was tough because we put our fate in other people’s hands,” Alabama linebacker Christian Miller said. “We did it to ourselves and it was tough for us. It was my first time not playing in an SEC championship game. So, it was definitely awkward for me. But I think we learned from that and we took those emotions and we ultimately remembered that feeling of not being there. We are just blessed to have this opportunity in front of us so we’re looking to make the most of it.

Michigan fell three spots to No. 7 following its blowout loss to Ohio State over the weekend, while Central Florida moved up to No. 8. No. Florida and LSU came in at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively to round out the top 10.

The SEC has eight teams represented in the rankings, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, No. 15 Kentucky No. 18, Mississippi State, No. 19 Texas A&M and No. 24 Missouri.