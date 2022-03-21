Alabama remains in top contention for elite quarterbacks

Alabama will likely continue recruiting Iamaleava until it lands another quarterback or the five-star decides to completely shut down his recruitment (no communication with other schools). The Tide's interest in Iamaleava remains very high.

Plenty of rumors have circled in the last few weeks regarding an NIL deal in place for Iamaleava in Knoxville which indicated a likely announcement regarding his decision. It also comes across as a very solid commitment if those rumors turn out to be true.

The five-star quarterback from California announced his commitment on Monday morning to the University of Tennessee. Iamaleava released his top five last Wednesday which also included Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Oregon. He visited Knoxville two weekends ago. Iamaleava originally planned to visit Alabama for the A-Day game on April 16. It is unclear if he will keep those plans.

The quarterback dominos tend to fall during the spring and with Iamaleava's commitment to the Vols there may be a few more who decide soon. Alabama has heavily pursued three quarterbacks throughout the last several months: Iamaleava, Arch Manning and Eli Holstein. There are others who have visited and some who have also been offered, but these are the three most are familiar with on the Alabama side.

Manning has kept everyone guessing and there seems to be a different leader (based on message board speculation) every month. Alabama, Georgia and Texas remain as top contenders in his recruitment. He also has interest in Florida, LSU and Ole Miss.

Manning took an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend. He is scheduled to visit Texas this weekend. He is also expected to visit Alabama at some point this spring. He visited Athens, Austin and Tuscaloosa last summer. He also attended games at all three during the fall.

Coach Saban, Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding went to see Manning play basketball in January. It's one of the few times Coach Saban has ventured to watch a recruit participate in an athletic event. He hasn't attended a high school football game since the fall of 2011 (to watch Jameis Winston).

Alabama will get Manning on campus as often as the other contenders in his recruitment. He will listen to Alabama's recruiting pitch and ultimately make the best decision for his future.

Holstein has kept things relatively quiet regarding his recruitment since his commitment to Texas A&M last summer. Holstein received an offer from the Crimson Tide in June and has been high on Alabama's wish list. The Louisiana native attended the Alabama/LSU game in Tuscaloosa and also returned on March 2 for Junior Day.

Holstein re-opened his recruitment last week with Alabama considered one of the top schools on his list. He is also considering Ohio State, Stanford, Florida, Miami, Oregon and LSU.

"What impressed me is all the different stuff they have for athletes to help them be the best they can be," Holstein said after earning an offer from the Tide. "I really like the sports medicine and sports science part. I got to see all of the stuff that goes into training the players, their recovery and all the stuff they are doing to help the athletes. It was great to see that."

Holstein passed for more than 3,200 yards and 44 total touchdowns and also added 500 rushing yards during the 2021 season. He was the Louisiana Sportswriters Class 5A Player of the Year.