The University of Alabama has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Surprisingly, it does not have a five-star commitment in the 2019 class. There are only 29 current five-stars in the country and only nine have yet to make their college decisions. Which five-stars will Alabama sign this recruiting cycle?

Take a look at the top names remaining on the Crimson Tide's recruiting board of who has the defending national champions as their top schools. We also take a look at where things currently stand in their recruitment.