TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The biggest chink in Alabama’s armor recently has been the biggest man on the field.

Over the past three games, left tackle Kadyn Proctor has surrendered five sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-7, 360-pound true freshman has surrendered nine sacks and 23 pressures across 219 pass-blocking snaps this season. By the scouting service’s count, that’s at least three times as many sacks as any other Crimson Tide lineman and more than twice as many pressures.

However, Alabama’s faith in its big man doesn’t appear to be shrinking.

“Kadyn Proctor's getting better and I think he's gaining experience and learning,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday. “What we want him to do is not worry so much about making a mistake that he's not playing aggressively, and that's what we've been working on with him. I think he's getting better and he's getting more confident, I thought he played fairly well.”

According to PFF, Proctor allowed two sacks and four pressures against Tennessee his last time out. He was responsible for the sack that caused Jalen Milroe to fumble, leading to a Volunteers field goal in the first quarter.

“He had a play or two that I'm sure he'd tell you and I'd tell you and his coach would tell you, that we didn't execute exactly correctly,” Saban said. “But those plays are getting fewer and fewer and the good plays are getting greater and greater.”

To Proctor’s credit, he had his best game as a run-blocker against Tennessee, earning a 78.0 mark from PFF. That contributed to the Crimson Tide piling up 122 yards in the second half to complete its 34-20 comeback win over the Vols.

That’s what his teammates are focusing on moving forward.

"Just being able to sustain, finish his blocks and every day going out there and constantly trying to work on one thing that he wants to be great at,” Alabama right tackle J.C. Latham said when asked about Proctor on Tuesday. “All the guys in our room, on the team especially, just have that drive that want to be great, want to be better. Seeing that out of him, seeing him come in after practice and watch the film and make sure during practice, or even before practice with me when I go warmup, that he's honing in on like little things that make somebody great."

After going up against three straight pass-rushing units that rank in the top 30 nationally in terms of sacks, Proctor and Alabama’s offensive line should have the opportunity to build some late-season momentum this week. LSU’s defense has generated just 14 sacks over its first eight games, and the Tigers will be without injured defensive lineman Mehki Wingo, who ranks second on the team with 2.5 sacks.

No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 in the SEC) will host No. 13 LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.