Alabama remained at the No. 1 spot in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll which was released on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide received 57 of the 65 first-place votes. The remaining eight votes were distributed between Georgia and Ohio State with the Bulldogs moving up to No. 2 in the polls.

Here is a look at the top 25:

1. Alabama (57)

2. Georgia (6)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Norte Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. USC

13. NC State

14. Pittsburgh

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Ole Miss

24. Oregon

25. BYU

Schools dropped out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.