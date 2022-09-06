Alabama remained at the No. 1 spot in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll which was released on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide received 57 of the 65 first-place votes. The remaining eight votes were distributed between Georgia and Ohio State with the Bulldogs moving up to No. 2 in the polls.
Here is a look at the top 25:
1. Alabama (57)
2. Georgia (6)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Baylor
9. Norte Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan State
12. USC
13. NC State
14. Pittsburgh
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. Arkansas
18. Wisconsin
19. Florida
20. Kentucky
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Ole Miss
24. Oregon
25. BYU
Schools dropped out
No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston
Others receiving votes:
Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.