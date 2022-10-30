Alabama remained at No. 6 in both the AP Poll and the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll after its open week.

The top-eight teams all remained stagnant with Georgia still sitting atop the rankings. In the coaches poll, the Bulldogs recorded 45 of the 63 first-place votes while Ohio State (13) and Tennessee (3) split the remaining tallies. It was a bit closer in the AP Poll which had Georgia with 30 first-place votes, but for the first time this season, Ohio State and Tennessee were tied at No. 2 with 15 tallies.

In the coaches poll, Georgia and Tennessee were joined by four other SEC schools, No. 6 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 17 LSU and No. 24 Kentucky. However, in the AP Poll, the Wildcats weren't ranked after losing in Knoxville, which left No. 6 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 15 LSU to represent the SEC.

Alabama will play its second road game against an SEC opponent this week as it travels to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.