For the second-consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll which were released on Sunday, after thumping Vanderbilt 55-3.

Alabama earned 26 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (34) and No. 3 Ohio State (4) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 55 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (4) and Ohio State (4) received the others.

This week, Alabama and Georgia were joined by five other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 19 Arkansas. The same seven SEC schools were included in the AP top 25 as Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 20 Arkansas.

Alabama will play in its first top 25 matchup of the season when it travels to No. 19/20 Arkansas on Oct. 1. The game will be televised on CBS with kickoff scheduled at 3:30 p.m. CT.