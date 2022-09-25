News More News
Alabama remains at No. 2 in both polls

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
For the second-consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll which were released on Sunday, after thumping Vanderbilt 55-3.

Alabama earned 26 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (34) and No. 3 Ohio State (4) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 55 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (4) and Ohio State (4) received the others.

This week, Alabama and Georgia were joined by five other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 19 Arkansas. The same seven SEC schools were included in the AP top 25 as Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 20 Arkansas.

Alabama will play in its first top 25 matchup of the season when it travels to No. 19/20 Arkansas on Oct. 1. The game will be televised on CBS with kickoff scheduled at 3:30 p.m. CT.

USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25

1

Georgia, 4-0 (34)

Georgia, 4-0 (55)

2

Alabama, 4-0 (26)

Alabama, 4-0 (4)

3

Ohio State, 4-0 (4)

Ohio State, 4-0 (4)

4

Michigan, 4-0

Michigan, 4-0

5

Clemson, 4-0

Clemson, 4-0

6

Southern California, 4-0

Southern California, 4-0

7

Oklahoma State, 3-0

Kentucky, 4-0

8

Kentucky, 4-0

Tennessee, 4-0

9

Tennessee, 4-0

Oklahoma State, 4-0

10

NC State, 4-0

NC State, 4-0

11

Ole Miss, 4-0

Penn State, 4-0

12

Penn State, 4-0

Utah, 3-1

13

Utah, 3-1

Oregon, 3-1

14

Baylor, 3-1

Ole Miss, 4-0

15

Oregon, 3-1

Washington, 4-0

16

Oklahoma, 3-1

Baylor, 3-1

17

Texas A&M, 3-1

Texas A&M, 3-1

18

Washington, 4-0

Oklahoma, 3-1

19

Arkansas, 3-1

BYU, 3-1

20

BYU, 3-1

Arkansas, 3-1

21

Wake Forest, 3-1

Minnesota, 4-0

22

Florida State, 4-0

Wake Forest, 3-1

23

Minnesota, 4-0

Florida State, 4-0

24

Pittsburgh, 3-1

Pittsburgh, 3-1

25

Syracuse, 4-0

Kansas State, 3-1
{{ article.author_name }}