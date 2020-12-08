There wasn’t much shakeup during the reveal of the third College Football Playoff rankings of the year Tuesday night. However, this year’s playoff picture still remains uncertain.

Alabama kept the No. 1 spot in the rankings as the top six remained unchanged. At the moment, the Crimson Tide (9-0) would be joined in the playoff by No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0), No. 3 Clemson (9-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (5-0). No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) and No. 6 Florida (8-1) are the first two teams on the outside looking in. Iowa State (8-2) moved up to No. 7 while No. 8 Cincinnati (8-0) remains the highest-rated Group of Five team.

There’s bound to be some shakeup in the near future as Alabama and Florida are set to meet in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19 while Notre Dame and Clemson will play for the ACC title on the same day. Each of those teams will likely have the same rankings at that point as Notre Dame and Clemson are off this week while Alabama and Florida are heavily favored against Arkansas and LSU respectively.

The winners of both the ACC and SEC title games will assuredly get a spot in the playoff, while Alabama and Notre Dame both stand a chance of advancing to the playoff even with a loss in their conference championship games.

Perhaps the most interesting question the committee will face in the coming weeks will be how it chooses to address the fourth playoff spot.

Ohio State is currently ranked No. 4 despite playing in just five games. Earlier Tuesday, the Buckeyes saw this week’s matchup against Michigan canceled due to COVID-19 complications in the Wolverines program, marking Ohio State’s third cancelation of the season. Previously, the Big Ten had a six-game requirement for participation in its conference championship game. However, the conference is now considering amending that rule to allow Ohio State to compete for the conference title.

That decision is of particular interest to Texas A&M which sits behind Ohio State at No. 5. The Aggies also had a game canceled this week as their matchup against Ole Miss was called off due to COVID-19 complications in the Rebels’ program. However, Texas A&M still has a game scheduled at Tennessee on Dec. 19.

If Texas A&M is able to play that game and Ohio State is unable to add another game to its schedule, the committee might consider the Aggies’ resume better than the Buckeyes’. In such a situation, Texas A&M would have three more wins than Ohio State with its only loss coming to Alabama.

Things could get even more interesting if Alabama and Florida both win this week and the Gators upset the Tide in the SEC Championship Game. That scenario combined with a Clemson win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game would create a messy situation where all four teams would arguably have better resumes than Ohio State.

Those hypotheticals will play themselves out in due time. For now, Alabama remains comfortably at No. 1 as the only team with two top-10 wins. The Tide is a 31-point favorite in its matchup at Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

The fourth edition of the CFP rankings will be released next Tuesday (Dec. 15) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.