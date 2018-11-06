Alabama’s statement was heard loud and clear. Following its dominating 29-0 victory over LSU, the Crimson Tide maintained its place at No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.



With LSU losing, there was a change to the top four as Clemson remained at No. 2 while Notre Dame and Michigan moved up one spot. Georgia, who is set to play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, is currently the first team outside of the playoff at No. 5, while Oklahoma, LSU, Washington State, West Virginia and Ohio State round out the top 10.

If the playoff was held today, Alabama would face Michigan in a Cotton Bowl semifinal on Dec. 29 while Clemson would play Notre Dame in an Orange Bowl semifinal on the same day. The winner of both games would play for the national title on Jan. 7 inside of Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The SEC has seven teams represented in the rankings, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 15 Florida, No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 24 Auburn.

Alabama will host Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.