Alabama remains at No. 1 in polls following blowout win over Southern Miss
This weekend’s slate of games was rife with upsets. However, Alabama had no problem avoiding a slip-up as it eased to a 63-14 victory over Southern Miss. The blowout marked Nick Saban’s 100th straight win over a non-ranked opponent and allowed the Crimson Tide to maintain its spot atop both major college polls released Sunday.
Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while picking up 58 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia earned the other first-place votes in both poles.
The SEC was represented by eight teams in the coaches poll as Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 22 Auburn and No. 23 Kentucky in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included seven SEC teams including the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Florida, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 22 Auburn.
Alabama will host Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Alabama, 4-0 (64)
|
Alabama, 4-0 (58)
|
2
|
Georgia, 4-0 (1)
|
Georgia, 4-0 (4)
|
3
|
Oregon, 4-0
|
Oregon, 4-0
|
4
|
Oklahoma, 4-0
|
Penn State, 4-0
|
5
|
Iowa, 4-0
|
Iowa, 4-0
|
6
|
Penn State, 4-0
|
Oklahoma, 4-0
|
7
|
Notre Dame, 4-0
|
Cincinnati, 3-0
|
8
|
Cincinnati, 3-0
|
Arkansas, 4-0
|
9
|
Florida, 3-1
|
Notre Dame, 4-0
|
10
|
Ohio State, 3-1
|
Florida, 3-1
|
11
|
Arkansas, 4-0
|
Ohio State, 3-1
|
12
|
Ole Miss, 3-0
|
Ole Miss, 3-0
|
13
|
Texas A&M, 3-1
|
BYU, 4-0
|
14
|
Michigan, 4-0
|
Michigan, 4-0
|
15
|
BYU, 4-0
|
Texas A&M, 3-1
|
16
|
Michigan State, 4-0
|
Coastal Carolina, 4-0
|
17
|
Coastal Carolina, 4-0
|
Michigan State, 4-0
|
18
|
Oklahoma State, 4-0
|
Fresno State, 4-1
|
19
|
Clemson, 2-2
|
Oklahoma State, 4-0
|
20
|
UCLA, 3-1
|
UCLA, 3-1
|
21
|
Fresno State, 4-1
|
Baylor, 4-0
|
22
|
Auburn, 3-1
|
Auburn, 3-1
|
23
|
Kentucky, 4-0
|
N.C. State, 3-1
|
24
|
Baylor, 4-0
|
Wake Forest, 4-0
|
25
|
Wake Forest, 4-0
|
Clemson, 2-2