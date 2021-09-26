 BamaInsider - Alabama remains at No. 1 in polls following blowout win over Southern Miss
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 13:07:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama remains at No. 1 in polls following blowout win over Southern Miss

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

This weekend’s slate of games was rife with upsets. However, Alabama had no problem avoiding a slip-up as it eased to a 63-14 victory over Southern Miss. The blowout marked Nick Saban’s 100th straight win over a non-ranked opponent and allowed the Crimson Tide to maintain its spot atop both major college polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while picking up 58 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia earned the other first-place votes in both poles.

The SEC was represented by eight teams in the coaches poll as Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 22 Auburn and No. 23 Kentucky in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included seven SEC teams including the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Florida, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 22 Auburn.

Alabama will host Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.

National polls
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Alabama, 4-0 (64)

Alabama, 4-0 (58)

2

Georgia, 4-0 (1)

Georgia, 4-0 (4)

3

Oregon, 4-0

Oregon, 4-0

4

Oklahoma, 4-0

Penn State, 4-0

5

Iowa, 4-0

Iowa, 4-0

6

Penn State, 4-0

Oklahoma, 4-0

7

Notre Dame, 4-0

Cincinnati, 3-0

8

Cincinnati, 3-0

Arkansas, 4-0

9

Florida, 3-1

Notre Dame, 4-0

10

Ohio State, 3-1

Florida, 3-1

11

Arkansas, 4-0

Ohio State, 3-1

12

Ole Miss, 3-0

Ole Miss, 3-0

13

Texas A&M, 3-1

BYU, 4-0

14

Michigan, 4-0

Michigan, 4-0

15

BYU, 4-0

Texas A&M, 3-1

16

Michigan State, 4-0

Coastal Carolina, 4-0

17

Coastal Carolina, 4-0

Michigan State, 4-0

18

Oklahoma State, 4-0

Fresno State, 4-1

19

Clemson, 2-2

Oklahoma State, 4-0

20

UCLA, 3-1

UCLA, 3-1

21

Fresno State, 4-1

Baylor, 4-0

22

Auburn, 3-1

Auburn, 3-1

23

Kentucky, 4-0

N.C. State, 3-1

24

Baylor, 4-0

Wake Forest, 4-0

25

Wake Forest, 4-0

Clemson, 2-2
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after his second special teams touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Photo | USA TODAY
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after his second special teams touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Photo | USA TODAY
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}