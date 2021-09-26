Alabama remains at No. 1 in polls following blowout win over Southern Miss

This weekend’s slate of games was rife with upsets. However, Alabama had no problem avoiding a slip-up as it eased to a 63-14 victory over Southern Miss. The blowout marked Nick Saban’s 100th straight win over a non-ranked opponent and allowed the Crimson Tide to maintain its spot atop both major college polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while picking up 58 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia earned the other first-place votes in both poles.

The SEC was represented by eight teams in the coaches poll as Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 22 Auburn and No. 23 Kentucky in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included seven SEC teams including the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Florida, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 22 Auburn.

Alabama will host Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.