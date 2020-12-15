After completing up a perfect regular season over the weekend, Alabama now sits one game away from locking up the top seed in this year’s playoff. For the fourth straight week, the Crimson Tide was at No. 1 as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its penultimate rankings Tuesday night.

The top five remained unchanged as the current playoff picture includes No. 1 Alabama (10-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0), No. 3 Clemson (9-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) with No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) serving as the first team on the outside looking in. Florida (8-2) dropped a spot to No. 7 following its defeat to five-loss LSU over the weekend. Iowa State (8-2) is at No. 6.

Saturday features several impactful games as Alabama takes on Florida in the SEC Championship Game while Notre Dame and Clemson square off in the ACC Championship Game earlier in the day. Ohio State will face No. 14 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee to make up its previously-scheduled game against the Volunteers.

While Alabama will hope to add a 28th SEC title to its trophy case, the Tide is likely to advance to the playoff regardless of Saturday’s result against Florida. Notre Dame would also likely survive a loss to Clemson.

On the other hand, the Tigers will need to beat Notre Dame after losing to the Irish earlier in the season. Ohio State also needs a win to make the playoff. If either of those two were to slip up, it could open the door for Texas A&M. While the Aggies wouldn’t have a conference championship, their only loss came on the road against Alabama early in the season.