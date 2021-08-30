 BamaInsider - Alabama releases official depth chart for 2021 season
Alabama releases official depth chart for 2021 season

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Alabama Athletics
The time for speculation is over. Alabama released its official depth chart Monday ahead of its opener against Miami on Saturday inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide will line up this season.

OFFENSE

QB

— Bryce Young

— Paul Tyson

— Jalen Milroe

RB

— Brain Robinson Jr.

— Jase McClellan OR Trey Sanders OR Roydell Williams

WR Z

— Jameson Williams

— Traeshon Holden OR Ja’Corey Brooks

WR X

— John Metchie III

— Agiye Hall OR Javon Baker

WR H

— Slade Bolden OR JoJo Earle

— Thaiu Jones-Bell OR Christian Leary

TE

— Cameron Latu

— Major Tennison OR Jahleel Billingsley

LT

— Evan Neal

— Amari Kight

LG

— Javion Cohen

— Tommy Brown

C

— Chris Owens OR Darrin Dalcourt

RG

— Emil Ekiyor

— Jaeden Roberts OR Terrence Ferguson II

RT

— Kendall Randolph

— JC Latham OR Damieon George Jr.

DEFENSE

DE

— Justin Eboigbe OR Phil Mathis

— Jamil Burroughs

NG

— DJ Dale

— Tim Smith OR Stephon Wynn Jr.

DE

— Phil Mathis OR Byron Young

— LaBryan Ray OR Jah-Marien Latham

Sam

— Christopher Allen

— Drew Sanders

Mike

— Henry To'o To'o

— Jaylen Moody OR Shane Lee

Will

— Christian Harris

— Jaylen Moody OR Deontae Lawson

Jack

— Will Anderson Jr.

— Chris Braswell OR Dallas Turner

CB

— Josh Jobe

— Marcus Banks OR Khyree Jackson

CB

— Jalyn Armour-Davis

— Kool-Aid McKinstry OR Khyree Jackson

FS

— DeMarcco Hellams OR Brian Branch

— Kristian Story

SS

— Jordan Battle

— Daniel Wright

Star

— Malachi Moore OR Brian Branch

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK/KO

— Will Reichard

— Jack Martin

Holder

— Paul Tyson

— Bryce Young

P

— James Burnip

— Jack Martin OR Ty Perine

SN

Kneeland Hibbett

PR

— JoJo Earle OR Slade Bolden

— Kool-Aid McKinstry

KR

— Jameson William AND Jase McClellan

— Trey Sanders AND Slade Bolden

