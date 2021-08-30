Alabama releases official depth chart for 2021 season
The time for speculation is over. Alabama released its official depth chart Monday ahead of its opener against Miami on Saturday inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide will line up this season.
OFFENSE
QB
— Bryce Young
— Paul Tyson
— Jalen Milroe
RB
— Brain Robinson Jr.
— Jase McClellan OR Trey Sanders OR Roydell Williams
WR Z
— Jameson Williams
— Traeshon Holden OR Ja’Corey Brooks
WR X
— John Metchie III
— Agiye Hall OR Javon Baker
WR H
— Slade Bolden OR JoJo Earle
— Thaiu Jones-Bell OR Christian Leary
TE
— Cameron Latu
— Major Tennison OR Jahleel Billingsley
LT
— Evan Neal
— Amari Kight
LG
— Javion Cohen
— Tommy Brown
C
— Chris Owens OR Darrin Dalcourt
RG
— Emil Ekiyor
— Jaeden Roberts OR Terrence Ferguson II
RT
— Kendall Randolph
— JC Latham OR Damieon George Jr.
DEFENSE
DE
— Justin Eboigbe OR Phil Mathis
— Jamil Burroughs
NG
— DJ Dale
— Tim Smith OR Stephon Wynn Jr.
DE
— Phil Mathis OR Byron Young
— LaBryan Ray OR Jah-Marien Latham
Sam
— Christopher Allen
— Drew Sanders
Mike
— Henry To'o To'o
— Jaylen Moody OR Shane Lee
Will
— Christian Harris
— Jaylen Moody OR Deontae Lawson
Jack
— Will Anderson Jr.
— Chris Braswell OR Dallas Turner
CB
— Josh Jobe
— Marcus Banks OR Khyree Jackson
CB
— Jalyn Armour-Davis
— Kool-Aid McKinstry OR Khyree Jackson
FS
— DeMarcco Hellams OR Brian Branch
— Kristian Story
SS
— Jordan Battle
— Daniel Wright
Star
— Malachi Moore OR Brian Branch
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK/KO
— Will Reichard
— Jack Martin
Holder
— Paul Tyson
— Bryce Young
P
— James Burnip
— Jack Martin OR Ty Perine
SN
— Kneeland Hibbett
PR
— JoJo Earle OR Slade Bolden
— Kool-Aid McKinstry
KR
— Jameson William AND Jase McClellan
— Trey Sanders AND Slade Bolden