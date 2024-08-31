TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a second straight season, Alabama waited until the day of its opener to release its depth chart for the coming season. While there might still be a few position battles brewing, here’s how the No. 5 Crimson Tide will line up when it kicks its season off against Western Kentucky.

True freshman Zabien Brown earned a starting cornerback spot over Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones. The depth chart Alabama released in the press box did not list the other starting cornerback position. However, a university representative revealed that Southern California transfer Domani Jackson is expected to start.

That were seven starting positions that featured an OR designation. Those include Bandit (Jah-Marien Latham or LT Overton), defensive tackle (Tim Smith or Jehiem Oatis), Wolf (Que Robinson or Keanu Koht or Qua Russaw), Husky (DeVonta Smith or Red Morgan), right tackle (Wilkin Formby or Elijah Pritchett), running back (Jam Miller or Justice Haynes) and punt returner (Cole Adams or Jaylen Mbakwe).