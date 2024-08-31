TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a second straight season, Alabama waited until the day of its opener to release its depth chart for the coming season. While there might still be a few position battles brewing, here’s how the No. 5 Crimson Tide will line up when it kicks its season off against Western Kentucky.
True freshman Zabien Brown earned a starting cornerback spot over Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones. The depth chart Alabama released in the press box did not list the other starting cornerback position. However, a university representative revealed that Southern California transfer Domani Jackson is expected to start.
That were seven starting positions that featured an OR designation. Those include Bandit (Jah-Marien Latham or LT Overton), defensive tackle (Tim Smith or Jehiem Oatis), Wolf (Que Robinson or Keanu Koht or Qua Russaw), Husky (DeVonta Smith or Red Morgan), right tackle (Wilkin Formby or Elijah Pritchett), running back (Jam Miller or Justice Haynes) and punt returner (Cole Adams or Jaylen Mbakwe).
DEFENSE
Bandit
Jah-Marien Latham (20) or LT Overton (22)
NT
Tim Keenan III (96)
Damon Payne Jr. (44)
DT
Tim Smith (50) or Jehiem Oatis (10)
James Smith (23)
Wolf
Que Robinson (34) or Keanu Kohot (19) or Qua Russaw (4)
Stinger
Deontae Lawson (0)
Jeremiah Alexander (35) or Justin Okoronkwo (41)
Mike
Jihaad Campbell (11)
Justin Jefferson (15)
CB
Domani Jackson (1)
Jaylen Mbakwe (9)
CB
Zabien Brown (2)
DaShawn Jones (7) or Zavier Mincey (12)
FS
Keon Sabb (3)
Bray Hubbard (18)
SS
Malachi Moore (13)
Kameron Howard (6)
Husky
DeVonta Smith (8) or Red Morgan (16)
King Mack (5)
OFFENSE
QB
Jalen Milroe (4)
Ty Simpson (15)
RB
Jame Miller (26) or Justice Haynes (22)
WR Z
Germie Bernard (5)
Emmanuel Henderson (3)
WR X
Kendrick Law (1)
Ryan Williams (2)
WR H
Kobe Prentice (6)
Cole Adams (7)
TE Y
C.J. Dippre (81)
Danny Lewis Jr. (87)
TE H
Robbie Ouzts (45)
Josh Cuevas (80)
LT
Kadyn Proctor (74)
Miles McVay (58)
LG
Tyler Booker (52)
Olaus Alinen (73)
C
Parker Brailsford (72)
Roq Montgomery (55)
RG
Jaeden Roberts (77)
Geno VanDeMark (56)
RT
Wilkin Formby (75) or Elijah Pritchett (57)
SPECIALIST
PK
Graham Nicholson (14)
Conor Talty (31)
HOLD
James Burnip (86)
P
James Burnip (86)
SN
Kneeland Hibbett (48)
PR
Cole Adams (7) or Jaylen Mbakwe (9)
KOR
Kendrick Law (1)
Emmanuel Henderson (3) or Jaylen Mbawke (9) or Cole Adams (7)