Alabama’s online roster has been updated to include its 12 new summer enrollees from this year’s class. Here’s a look at what number each player will be wearing as well as their listed position, height and weight.

2. RB Keilan Robinson, 5-9, 184

6. DB Jordan Battle, 6-1, 201

8. LB Christian Harris, 6-2, 244

14. DB Brandon Turnage, 6-1, 185

19. TE Jahleel Billingsley, 6-4, 228

26. DB Marcus Banks, 6-0, 170

26. RB Trey Sanders, 6-0, 214

29. DB Demarcco Hellams, 6-1, 213

30. LB King Mwikuta, 6-5, 243

47. DL Byron Young, 6-3, 295

52. DL Braylen Ingraham, 6-4, 291

95. DL Ishmael Sophser, 6-4, 334

Notes: Braylen Ingraham put on 31 pounds from what Alabama had him listed at on National Signing Day. Other players who put on weight include Jordan Battle (+14 pounds), Jahleel Billingsley (+12), Demarcco Hellams (+10) Christian Harris (+5), Byron Young (+5) and King Mwikuta (+3). The rest of Alabama’s summer enrollees maintained their previous weights.