 Alabama football roster news: Crimson Tide reveals new numbers, heights and weights for summer arrivals
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-19 09:02:16 -0500') }}

Alabama releases new numbers, heights and weights for summer arrivals

Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The Crimson Tide’s summer additions arrived in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in June. This week, their numbers, heights and weights were revealed as Alabama's updated roster was included in its new media guide.

The updated roster includes all 13 summer signees as well as transfers Henry To'o To'o (linebacker, Tennessee), Jameson Williams ( wide receiver, Ohio State) and Jack Martin (punter, Troy). Australian punter James Burnip and walk-on long snapper Carter Short were also included.

One interesting note is that redshirt junior receiver Xavier Williams was not listed on the roster. Williams is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal and has yet to announce his plans to depart from the program.

Here’s a look at the new numbers the summer arrivals will be wearing as well as their listed positions, heights and weights.

Alabama's summer arrivals 

No. 1— Jameson Williams, WR, 6-2, 189

No. 6 — Khyree Jackson, DB, 6-3, 197

No. 10 — Henry To'o To'o, LB, 6-2-, 225

No. 10 — JoJo Earle, WR, 5-10, 170

No. 12 — Terrion Arnold, DB, 6-0, 180

No. 15 — Dallas Turner, LB, 6-4, 245

No. 25 — Camar Wheaton, RB, 5-11, 190

No. 27 — Devonta Smith, DB, 6-0, 185

No. 29 — Kadarius Calloway, DB, 6-0, 210

No. 40 — Kendrick Blackshire, LB, 6-2, 245

No. 44 — Damon Payne, DL, 6-4, 297

No. 49 — Kaine Williams, DB, 6-2, 195

No. 52 — Carter Short, 5-10, 190

No. 59 —Anquin Barnes, DL, 6-5, 299

No. 77 — Jaeden Roberts, OL, 6-5, 340

No. 86 — James Burnip, P, 6-6, 216

No. 95 — Jack Martin, P, 6-2, 222

No. 96 — Tim Keenan III, DL, 6-2, 345

Tennessee transfer linebacker Henry To'o To'o will wear No. 10 at Alabama. Photo | Henry To'o To'o's Twitter account
