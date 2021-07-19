Alabama releases new numbers, heights and weights for summer arrivals
The Crimson Tide’s summer additions arrived in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in June. This week, their numbers, heights and weights were revealed as Alabama's updated roster was included in its new media guide.
The updated roster includes all 13 summer signees as well as transfers Henry To'o To'o (linebacker, Tennessee), Jameson Williams ( wide receiver, Ohio State) and Jack Martin (punter, Troy). Australian punter James Burnip and walk-on long snapper Carter Short were also included.
One interesting note is that redshirt junior receiver Xavier Williams was not listed on the roster. Williams is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal and has yet to announce his plans to depart from the program.
Here’s a look at the new numbers the summer arrivals will be wearing as well as their listed positions, heights and weights.
Alabama's summer arrivals
No. 1— Jameson Williams, WR, 6-2, 189
No. 6 — Khyree Jackson, DB, 6-3, 197
No. 10 — Henry To'o To'o, LB, 6-2-, 225
No. 10 — JoJo Earle, WR, 5-10, 170
No. 12 — Terrion Arnold, DB, 6-0, 180
No. 15 — Dallas Turner, LB, 6-4, 245
No. 25 — Camar Wheaton, RB, 5-11, 190
No. 27 — Devonta Smith, DB, 6-0, 185
No. 29 — Kadarius Calloway, DB, 6-0, 210
No. 40 — Kendrick Blackshire, LB, 6-2, 245
No. 44 — Damon Payne, DL, 6-4, 297
No. 49 — Kaine Williams, DB, 6-2, 195
No. 52 — Carter Short, 5-10, 190
No. 59 —Anquin Barnes, DL, 6-5, 299
No. 77 — Jaeden Roberts, OL, 6-5, 340
No. 86 — James Burnip, P, 6-6, 216
No. 95 — Jack Martin, P, 6-2, 222
No. 96 — Tim Keenan III, DL, 6-2, 345