Alabama releases final injury report ahead of clash against South Carolina

Alabama’s receiving depth will take a hit for Saturday's game against South Carolina. Kobie Prentice (concussion) was listed as out on the SEC’s final availability report, while Kendrick Law (leg) was listed as a game-time decision. Meanwhile, edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre was listed as out for the matchup.

Law, who missed last week’s game against Vanderbilt, was also previously listed as questionable. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told Crimson Tide Sports network before the game that Law will "more than likely not be with us here," but "there's still a small amount of hope."

Prentice, who left last weekend’s game against Vanderbilt after taking a hit, was previously listed as questionable on earlier availability reports this week. Pierre posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday of himself in a hospital bed.

Prentice has played in all five games this season, recording eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. Law has started three games over four appearances, tallying two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while averaging 38.5 yards on a pair of kickoff returns. Pierre has played in five games, recording four tackles and two pass breakups.

South Carolina’s final availability update has five players listed as out, including receiver Jared Brown, defensive back Jalewis Soloman, defensive back Kelvin Hunter, offensive lineman Jakai Moore and defensive tackle DeAndre Jeuls.

No. 7 Alabama kicks off against South Carolina at 11 a.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.