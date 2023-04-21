Alabama's annual A-Day game is less than 24 hours away and with that, the team has released the rosters for both the Crimson and White teams.

Jalen Milroe and returners Ja'Corey Brooks, Jase McClellan, JC Latham and Darrian Dalcourt among others make up the white team while Ty Simpson along with Jermaine Burton, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Kobe Prentice are on the Crimson team.

Prior to Saturday's scrimmage talked about the importance of it during his press conference this week.

“We split up the squads in A-Day so we get maximum reps for most of the players, which does not really mean the entire first team is on one team and the entire first team is on the other team,” Saban said. “It means if we have certain guys at certain positions, we can manipulate them around to get reps for those guys by playing more of the game because we split the squads up that way, then that’s the way we do it. We have where we try to play the first teams against the first teams and the second teams so it’s a competitive game.

“We had a draft yesterday for all the staff. Coaching staff, support staff, recruiting staff, training staff, everybody got picked. You got your team for steak on Monday or you got your team for beans and paper plates and plastic forks and spoons. You want a tablecloth? You want a steak? You want a baked potato? You want a dessert? You’ve got to win. That’s what’s at stake here.”

The rosters didn't include Chris Braswell, Jah-Marien Latham, Deontae Lawson, Robbie Ouzts, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Turner who are all sidelined with injuries.

Below is a look at both rosters: