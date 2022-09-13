Alabama releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule
A total of seven home games, four neutral site games and two true road matchups make up Alabama's non-conference schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide’s 13-game slate will open on Nov. 7 against Norwood under the arched roof of Coleman Coliseum. It will be the first of three home games during the first 11 days of the season as Alabama will host Liberty on Nov. 11 and Jacksonville State on Nov. 18, taking a quick road trip to South Alabama on Nov. 15.
Alabama will then travel to Portland, Oregon to play in the Phil Knight Invitational. That event will take place over Thanksgiving weekend as the Tide will open against Michigan State on Nov. 24 and play either Oregon or UConn in the second round on Nov. 25.
The Crimson Tide will then play four-consecutive games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams in early December, beginning with a home game against South Dakota State on Dec. 3. Alabama will then travel to Houston, Texas, to play the return game against the Cougars before coming back to Coleman Coliseum to take on Memphis on Dec. 13.
The stretch concludes with a neutral-sit matchup in Birmingham with 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up Gonzaga on Dec. 17. The non-league slate will conclude on Dec. 20 when Alabama hosts Jackson State.
Here is a look at the full 2022-23 Alabama men's basketball schedule:
Non-Conference games
Nov. 7 — Norwood
Nov. 11 — Liberty
Nov. 15 — at South Alabama
Nov. 18 — Jacksonville State
Nov. 24 — Michigan State*
Nov. 25 — UConn/Oregon*
Nov. 28 — TBA*
Dec. 3 — South Dakota State
Dec. 10 — at Houston
Dec. 13 — Memphis
Dec. 17 — Gonzaga#
Dec. 20 — Jackson State
*Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.
#Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta
Conference games
Dec. 28 at Mississippi State
Jan. 3 vs. Ole Miss
Jan. 7 vs. Kentucky
Jan. 11 at Arkansas
Jan. 14 vs. LSU
Jan. 17 at Vanderbilt
Jan. 21 at Missouri
Jan. 25 vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 28 at Oklahoma (SEC/BIG 12 Challenge)
Jan. 31 vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 4 at LSU
Feb. 8 vs. Florida
Feb. 11 at Auburn
Feb. 15 at Tennessee
Feb. 18 vs. Georgia
Feb. 22 at South Carolina
Feb. 25 vs. Arkansas
March 1 vs. Auburn
March 4 at Texas A&M
(Game times and television information have not been announced)