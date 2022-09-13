A total of seven home games, four neutral site games and two true road matchups make up Alabama's non-conference schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide’s 13-game slate will open on Nov. 7 against Norwood under the arched roof of Coleman Coliseum. It will be the first of three home games during the first 11 days of the season as Alabama will host Liberty on Nov. 11 and Jacksonville State on Nov. 18, taking a quick road trip to South Alabama on Nov. 15.

Alabama will then travel to Portland, Oregon to play in the Phil Knight Invitational. That event will take place over Thanksgiving weekend as the Tide will open against Michigan State on Nov. 24 and play either Oregon or UConn in the second round on Nov. 25.

The Crimson Tide will then play four-consecutive games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams in early December, beginning with a home game against South Dakota State on Dec. 3. Alabama will then travel to Houston, Texas, to play the return game against the Cougars before coming back to Coleman Coliseum to take on Memphis on Dec. 13.

The stretch concludes with a neutral-sit matchup in Birmingham with 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up Gonzaga on Dec. 17. The non-league slate will conclude on Dec. 20 when Alabama hosts Jackson State.

Here is a look at the full 2022-23 Alabama men's basketball schedule:

Non-Conference games

Nov. 7 — Norwood

Nov. 11 — Liberty

Nov. 15 — at South Alabama

Nov. 18 — Jacksonville State

Nov. 24 — Michigan State*

Nov. 25 — UConn/Oregon*

Nov. 28 — TBA*

Dec. 3 — South Dakota State

Dec. 10 — at Houston

Dec. 13 — Memphis

Dec. 17 — Gonzaga#

Dec. 20 — Jackson State

*Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.

#Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta

Conference games

Dec. 28 at Mississippi State

Jan. 3 vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 7 vs. Kentucky

Jan. 11 at Arkansas

Jan. 14 vs. LSU

Jan. 17 at Vanderbilt

Jan. 21 at Missouri

Jan. 25 vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 28 at Oklahoma (SEC/BIG 12 Challenge)

Jan. 31 vs. Vanderbilt

Feb. 4 at LSU

Feb. 8 vs. Florida

Feb. 11 at Auburn

Feb. 15 at Tennessee

Feb. 18 vs. Georgia

Feb. 22 at South Carolina

Feb. 25 vs. Arkansas

March 1 vs. Auburn

March 4 at Texas A&M

(Game times and television information have not been announced)