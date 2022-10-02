Alabama returned to the top of the coaches poll after a valiant road win against Arkansas on Saturday.

Alabama earned 34 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (23) and No. 3 Ohio State (7) also received top consideration.

This week, Alabama and Georgia were joined by five other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 25 Arkansas.

Alabama will play at Tennessee on Oct. 15. The following week, the Crimson Tide will host Mississippi State before traveling to Ole Miss on Nov. 12

This week Alabama returns home to face Texas A&M on Oct. 8. The game will be televised on CBS with kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated following the release of the Associated Press Top 25.