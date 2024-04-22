Alabama made a splash on the recruiting trail in the last two months. As the Crimson Tide builds towards its final 2025 recruiting class, it remains linked to several top prospects including the nation’s No. 1 player, quarterback Julian Lewis.

Lewis and other top talents from the 2025 and 2026 classes were on hand at Rivals Camp Atlanta on Sunday. As 2025 prospects lock down summer official visits and 2026 recruits start to identify their top schools, here’s an updated look at where Alabama stands in the eyes of some of the nation’s elite high school prospects, plus some notes and quotes from a pair of Alabama commits.