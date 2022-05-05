Alabama recruiting notebook: Recruits talk new offer from Alabama

Related links

Florida DB earns offer from T-Rob

Ja'Keem Jackson received a spring evaluation visit from Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson on Tuesday. He learned shortly after the visit a new offer was on the table from the University of Alabama. "I was very excited," Jackson said. "I was shocked because they are one of the best in college football. Coach T-Rob said he liked my size, ball skills and how I'm aggressive off press man (coverage). He also likes how I am fast." Jackson had received 20+ offers prior to May 1. It's been an exciting start to the month with offers from others including Auburn, Georgia and Florida State. He also received an offer to participate in the 2023 Under Armour All-America game. Jackson had 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 season. He had three interceptions, seven tackles, one pass break-up and one forced turnover in only three games on defense. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound athlete plays on both sides of the ball, but expects to play defense at the next level. Alabama is recruiting him as a corner. Jackson plans to visit Tuscaloosa for the first time in June. "I like how they produce and send their players to the league," he said. "They have sent a lot of players to the league. I also like how they have a great head coach (Nick Saban)." Watch junior season highlights!

Texas WR ready to shine in front of Coach Saban

Micah Hudson is one of the premier recruits in the 2024 class. The top receiver in the Lone Star State has received 23 offers including the most recent from the University of Alabama. Hudson is aware of how the Crimson Tide operates. It's an offer, but it becomes official when he showcases in front of Nick Saban. "I am very grateful even though this is an unofficial offer," Hudson told BamaInsider. "I am still happy to be in this position. I just need to go to the camp and do what I need to do. I will then have the official offer from Coach Saban himself. "Coach Hutzler was basically saying that I have an offer from Alabama, but I need to go to the camp. That’s just how they evaluate prospects. They can't wait to get me down there." Coach Hutzler, Alabama's new tight ends and special teams coach, visited Hudson's high school on Wednesday. The elite athlete had 45 receptions for 851 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2021 season. Alabama adds to a growing list of offers which also includes Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. He plans to take his first visit to Alabama for the NIck Saban Football Camp on June 1 or June 8. When asked what he likes about the Crimson Tide Hudson replied, "The hard working people that build and lead the program." Watch sophomore season highlights!

Peach State lineman snags Alabama offer

It's been an exciting few days at Meadowcreek High School for 2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson as several programs have visited and subsequently offered after evaluating him including Alabama. Thompson has also received offers this week from Arkansas State, Auburn, FAU, Georgia, Jackson State and Kentucky. "I was very surprised and happy,” Thompson said after receiving an offer from Alabama on Wednesday. "Coach (Travaris) Robinson said I'm a great player and loved my film. He also likes how big I am, but still very athletic, can move and that I fit the type of players they look for." Thompson participated in Alabama's camp last summer and working to schedule a return visit to Tuscaloosa in June. The 6-foot-2.5, 280-pound lineman said, “I like the culture of the school and the way the coaches put players in position to make plays.” Thompson has 25 offers, but said it's the early stages of his recruitment and does not have any favorites at this time.

Additional offers extended by Alabama this week

CJ Carr received offer No. 13 on Wednesday from Alabama. He spoke directly with Alabama head coach Nick Saban who informed him about the offer and extended an invitation to Tuscaloosa this summer. Carr, who is also the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, plans to visit in June. Carr completed 156-of-243 passing attempts for 2,696 yards with 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions during the 2021 season. He has been invited to participate in the 2024 All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America game. Watch sophomore season highlights!

Izaiah Williams added an offer from Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. His offer sheet has expanded this week with Georgia, Maryland and Miami also adding to the mix. Williams plays alongside fellow receiver and Alabama wide receiver target Bryson Rodgers who committed to Ohio State this spring. Williams had 34 receptions for 524 yards and four touchdowns during his sophomore season. Watch highlights of Williams during the 2021 season!

Order Andrew Bone's book: ‘The Road to Bama’