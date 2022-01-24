Alabama recruiting notebook: In-state recruits talk Alabama offer

Wilkin Formby, from Northridge High School, has continued to see his offer list expand throughout the last several months. The University of Alabama extended an offer on Saturday during an unofficial visit in Tuscaloosa. It was a big moment as his grandfather, Rod Wilkin, was a punter for Coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant in the late 60s. "I was excited because I accomplished a goal of mine which was to get both in-state SEC schools to offer me," Formby said. "It was good to spend time with the great coaches at Alabama as well. "Coach Saban said he was impressed with my improvement and how I am developing. He likes my work ethic and the way I approach improving myself." The 6-foot-8, 305-pound lineman is one of the biggest players in the country. He has also earned scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, USC, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. "He's huge," said Northridge head coach, Mike Vickery. "He's just a big kid. He's a hard worker. He loves the game. He studies it and is constantly trying to get better. He grew up in a basketball family. It helped him from a footwork and athleticism standpoint." Formby doesn't want to have a label as an 'Alabama' guy because of his family or from living in Tuscaloosa. He is keeping his options open without naming any favorites. He did enjoy the trip to campus and expects more to come. He will take an unofficial visit to Auburn this weekend. "I just like how they were organized," Formby said of Alabama. "We spent a lot of time with the coaches and players. The offer means a lot being a local guy."

Travaris Banks, 2024 athlete from Northridge High School, also received an offer from Alabama on Saturday. It may have been a little bit of a surprise for Banks. It is only his second offer. Mississippi State extended an offer during the fall. "He's really starting to shoot up," Coach Vickery said regarding Banks. "He has a lot of length and is super physical. He measured in at 6-foot-2, at Bama the other day. He also ran in the low 4.4s (40-yard dash) at their camp during the summer. "They were already on him from when they first saw him in camp last summer. He had a good year for us. Coach Saban saw his film and decided they had seen enough to go ahead and offer him." Coach Vickery said Alabama sees something special in Banks. He is still a little raw as far as a defensive player. He had a great sophomore year with 41 tackles, seven pass break-ups, one interception and one forced fumble. "Coach Saban wants to coach him," his high school coach said. "He really likes him. He had never played defense until last year. Coach Saban wants to be able to work with him and help develop him. He believes he can be a great player. "He has good bloodlines. His grandfather is Dennis Conner (former Central-Tuscaloosa head coach, Jackson State athletics Hall of Fame). He's just a phenomenal football player. He lives and breathes football. He has that mentality that Coach Saban really likes."

Mario Craver has started generating a lot of interest after a sensational sophomore campaign. He has earned five scholarship offers which includes Arkansas, Auburn, Louisville and Mississippi State. He reeled in No. 5 on Saturday from Alabama. "It was amazing," Craver said. "My heart was racing and everything. I was very excited. Coach Saban told me that he liked everything about me. My only downside is my size (5-10, 155-pounds), but he said that isn't his main concern because I have two more years of high school." Craver and his parents met with Coach Saban. They were equally as excited about the news their son received during his visit. He mentioned seeing the recovery facility as a highlight of the trip. He also enjoyed meeting Freddie Roach (area recruiter) and Holmon Wiggins (position coach). "We took a tour around the campus from the cafeteria to the recovery rooms," he said. "One of the best parts of the visit was getting to see what they do in study hall. "I like the culture and how they don't think they're entitled to anything. They know whatever it is that they want they have to go get it." The in-state athlete had 52 receptions for 987 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He accounted for 1,182 all-purpose yards. He considers Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State as favorites.

Anthony Rogers had a pretty special freshman season in helping lead Pike Road to its first state championship in December. He accounted for 2,171 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns while splitting carries in the backfield with Ole Miss signee, Quinshon Judkins. Rogers has gained the attention of plenty of schools in collecting 11 scholarship offers. He added the latest from Alabama on Saturday during an unofficial visit. A few of the other offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M. "I felt great," Rogers told BamaInsider after receiving the offer from Alabama. "I am just really thankful. Coach Saban told me how proud he was of me and how I made a big impact for my team this past season. "He told me to be the best in everything, both on-and-off the field. He told me to be a leader. I also talked to Coach Gillespie. He's awesome. He's just a great coach and a great man." The visit marked the third time Rogers has visited Alabama during his recruitment. He participated in the Nick Saban Football Camp in June and attended Alabama's home game against Tennessee in October. "The best part of the visit was just seeing the campus," he said. 'It's a great campus. I just really like the whole scene. I felt welcomed while I was there. I talked to Khurtiss Perry. He told me that he has been enjoying it, and I'll like it if I go there. "We had a presentation about Alabama. Coach Saban spoke to us. The chefs taught us how to cook stir fry. We saw their Sports Medicine stuff and how they will have our bodies right to make sure we stay healthy." Rogers said he liked Alabama a lot growing up and very thankful for the opportunity to play for the Crimson Tide in the future. “I like the fans," Rogers said. "I like all the support you have there. I also like the whole coaching staff.”

