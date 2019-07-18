Alabama earned recognition for its abundance of riches at the receiver position Thursday as it had three players named to the preseason watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award. Reigning Biletnikoff winner Jerry Jeudy led the way and was joined by Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle as the trio was among 50 college receivers on the list. The Crimson Tide was the only team with three representatives.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding college football receiver regardless of position. The award defines receiver as any player who catches a pass hence, tight ends, slot receivers and backs, inside receivers, wide receivers, split ends, and running backs are eligible. Last season Jeudy became the second Crimson Tide player to claim the honor, joining Amari Cooper, who won in 2014.

Alabama’s three nominees combined for 159 receptions for 2,904 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. Jeudy, a consensus first-team All-American, finished with a team-high 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. Waddle earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors while finishing with 848 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air, while Ruggs was third on the team with 741 receiving yards to go with 11 touchdown catches.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on the receiving corps that love to compete," Jeudy said. "We have that competitive mindset that we have to go out there and try to be the best player you can be and dominate every time. When you have that mindset going through your whole career you can be somebody very special.”