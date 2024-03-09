Kalen DeBoer added a fourth member to his 2025 recruiting class, as Alabama received a commitment from four-star athlete Zymear Smith on Saturday.

Smith, a Ridgely, Maryland native, chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee among others. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound player plays on both sides of the ball for ​​North Caroline High School but is being recruited as a defender by Alabama.

During his junior season last year, Smith recorded seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. On offense, he carried the ball 80 times for 670 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 12 receptions for 427 yards and four more scores through the air. The do-it-all playmaker also returned a pair of punts for touchdowns.

Smith joins four-star defensive tackle Antonio Coleman, four-star running back Anthony Rogers and three-star linebacker Myles Johnson in Alabama’s 2025 class.