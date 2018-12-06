Alabama’s leading receiver just pulled in another prize. Jerry Jeudy was presented with the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s top receiver during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday in Atlanta.

Jeudy became the second Alabama receiver to win the award, joining fellow South Florida native Amari Cooper who earned the honor in 2014. Jeudy beat out UMass’ Andy Isabella as well as Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace for this year’s award.

Through 13 games, Jeudy leads the Crimson Tide with 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns on 59 receptions. He ranks second in the SEC with 84.8 receiving yards per game and third in the conference with 18.69 yards per reception. His 12 touchdowns receptions rank second behind only Cooper’s 16 in 2014 for most in a single season by an Alabama receiver. Earlier this week, he was named to the All-SEC first team.



