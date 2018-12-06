Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy wins Biletnikoff Award
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact
Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone
Alabama’s leading receiver just pulled in another prize. Jerry Jeudy was presented with the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s top receiver during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday in Atlanta.
Jeudy became the second Alabama receiver to win the award, joining fellow South Florida native Amari Cooper who earned the honor in 2014. Jeudy beat out UMass’ Andy Isabella as well as Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace for this year’s award.
Through 13 games, Jeudy leads the Crimson Tide with 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns on 59 receptions. He ranks second in the SEC with 84.8 receiving yards per game and third in the conference with 18.69 yards per reception. His 12 touchdowns receptions rank second behind only Cooper’s 16 in 2014 for most in a single season by an Alabama receiver. Earlier this week, he was named to the All-SEC first team.
JALEN HURTS. TIE GAME.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018
Football is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NyiEWREIaC
Jeudy has scored at least one touchdown in eight of Alabama’s 13 games this season. Last week, he pulled in the game-tying score from quarterback Jalen Hurts during the fourth quarter of Alabama’s 35-28 comeback victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
“Dude’s crazy,” Alabama running back Josh Jacobs said of Jeudy earlier this season. “You see him run, he looks exactly like Calvin (Ridley). His route-running looks identical, except I’d say he’s probably a little more shifty. Dude, I guess his film kind of speaks for itself. He’s an amazing player.”