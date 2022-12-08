Alabama is bringing back a key part of its offense next year as wide receiver Jermaine Burton plans to return for his senior season, his mother told Tide Illustrated. Burton will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In his first season with Alabama, Burton ranks second on the team with 590 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air on 37 receptions. He has been especially productive recently, combining for 265 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions over his last three games.

Burton joined Alabama this past offseason after spending his first two seasons at Georgia. Last year, he led the Bulldogs wideouts with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions. Burton has 26 starts over his three-year college career, including 11 over 12 appearances this season.

Burton’s decision to return is a big boost for an Alabama receiving corps after Traeshon Holden, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary entered the transfer portal this week. Together, that trio combined for 492 yards and eight touchdowns on 38 receptions this season.

Along with Burton, Alabama is also set to return fellow starter Ja’Corey Brooks, who leads the team with 623 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 receptions. The Crimson Tide also brings back a trio of talented true freshmen contributors in Kobe Prentice (30 receptions, 290 yards, one touchdown), Isaiah Bond (16 receptions for 214 yards) and Kendrick Law (eight receptions for 103 yards).

Alabama is bringing in four receivers in next year's class, including junior college transfer Malik Benson as well as incoming freshmen Cole Adams, Jalen Hale and Jaren Hamilton.