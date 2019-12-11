Jaylen Waddle is taking home conference honors for a second straight year. The Alabama receiver was selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday. The honor was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Waddle, who earned SEC Freshman of the Year last season, leads the nation in punt return average at 24.9 yards per return with 19 returns for 474 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown against LSU. He has also returned four kickoffs for 152 yards with a 98-yard touchdown against Auburn. Waddle is the first Alabama player to be named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year since Christion Jones in 2013.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was named Defensive Player of the Year. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was voted SEC Freshman of the Year, while Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was named winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. LSU’s Ed Orgeron was named SEC Coach of the Year. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was recognized as the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year last weekend at the SEC Championship Game.

The SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.