Alabama 'really optimistic' about Justin Jefferson returning next season

TAMPA, Fla. — Alabama might be getting some unexpected help for its future linebacking unit. Earlier this week, the NCAA announced its granting a waiver that will allow an extra season of eligibility for former junior college players who otherwise would not be eligible to play in 2025. That’s good news for Justin Jefferson, who would otherwise be out of eligibility after transferring to Alabama from Pearl River (Miss.) Community College two years ago.

Following Alabama’s bowl practice in at Berkeley Preparatory High School in Tampa on Friday, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Jefferson intends to return to the Tide for a final season next fall.

“We’re looking into those things right now,” Wommack said. “We’re really optimistic about J.J. coming back for next season. It’s something he wants to do, so hopefully we’ll have some confirmation on that here sooner than later. But it’s all looking like it’s in the right direction right now. I think it goes without saying how special that would be for our defense.”

Jefferson started two games over 11 appearances this season. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker is fourth on the team with 51 tackles. He also ranks fifth on the team with 5.5 tackles for a loss to go with a pair of sacs and a forced fumble.

Jefferson’s return would be key to an Alabama inside linebacking unit that could lose starters Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson to the NFL draft.

The Crimson Tide recently made an addition to its linebacking unit, bringing in Colorado graduate transfer Nikhai Hill-Green from the portal. Hill-Green earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last season, finishing with 82 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss. He also recorded a pair of sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

“Excited about Nikhai coming with our program,” Wommack said. “Here’s a guy with a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of snaps. When you got him in there and had meetings with him and talked ball with him during his official visit, it was very evident how smart of a football player he was, how good of a communicator he’s going to be… I think him and his experience is going to be critical for us moving forward.”