Alabama re-enters the race for Rivals100 RB

Cedric Baxter, Rivals100 running back from Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida, announced a top five on April 23 of Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M. A surprise omission from the list was Alabama. The Crimson Tide had heavily recruited Baxter who had taken a trip to Tuscaloosa during the fall.

Alabama has re-emerged as a contender in Baxter's recruitment. He replaced Arkansas with Alabama in his top five. He also told BamaInsider on Thursday a trip to Alabama is very likely this summer.

"They've (Alabama) always been in it, but just not as much," Baxter said. "I've built a great relationship with Coach Gillespie (running backs coach) and then it's Bama. It's not much to say.

"What they've done speaks for itself. On top of that my (former) teammate, Chris Leary, is there. He gives me the inside scoop of what it's like. He enjoys it. I'm one of the best players in the country so why not look at Bama?"

Alabama is currently well represented in the NFL which includes Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Najee Harris, Mark Ingram, Damien Harris, Kenyan Drake and Brian Robinson. Alabama has two former Heisman winners in the group (Henry, Ingram). Baxter understands the history and production at the position.

The Crimson Tide signed one running back in 2022, Jamarion Miller. Camar Wheaton, the lone back signed in 2021, is now at SMU. It's a priority position for Alabama in this cycle. It’s possibly an uphill battle, but Coach Gillespie has kept the Tide in the hunt.

"The relationship (with Coach Gillespie) is great with me and my parents," the Sunshine State athlete said. "He says I'm the type of back that comes out of Bama."

Baxter completed his junior season with 1,718 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry. Watch junior season highlights!