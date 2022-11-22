Former five-star running back Trey Sanders entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, Tide Illustrated has learned. The redshirt junior is listed as a graduate transfer.

Sanders becomes the third Alabama player to enter the portal this season, joining kicker/punter Jack Martin and defensive lineman Brylen Ingraham. Neither Martin nor Ingraham have announced their next destination.

Sanders, a redshirt junior, has appeared in 26 games throughout his stint with the Crimson Tide, tallying 528 yards and three touchdowns on 116 attempts. This season, he's totaled 80 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts while hauling in two catches for 13 yards.

This fall, Sanders was Alabama's fourth running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. The former five-star recruit joined Alabama as the No. 1 running back and No. 3 overall player in the 2019 class.