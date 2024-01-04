Alabama is set to return one of its starting running backs as sources told TideIllustrated that Roydell Williams is set to forgo the NFL draft and return for his final year of eligibility.

Williams started two games during his senior season last year, averaging 5.05 yards per carry while finishing second on the team with 560 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 11 receptions for 58 yards and a score through the air. The 5-foot-10, 214-pound back scored five of his six touchdowns over Alabama’s final six games.

Alabama is still waiting on a draft decision from starting running back Jase McClellan. Players have until Jan. 15 to declare for this year’s draft or decide to return to school This year’s NFL draft will take place in Detroit from April 25-27.

If McClellan does opt to leave for the draft, Williams, a Hueytown, Alabama native, would be in contention to step into the Crimson Tide’s leading role in the backfield.

Alabama is also returning Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Richard Young while bringing in four-star signee Kevin Riley.