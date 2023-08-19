Nick Saban spoke to the media following Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage Saturday and provided an update on freshman running back Justice Haynes, who he said did not practice after missing the last few days with a "quad contusion."

Haynes, the top running back in this year's recruiting class has had a strong first offseason since joining the team as an early enrolee in January. He accounted for 64 total yards and three touchdowns this spring before carrying that performance into fall camp.

“He’s great at running," Alabama running back Jase McClellan said of Haynes earlier this month. "He’s very coachable. He’s showing what he’s capable of.”

Haynes' injury doesn't appear to be one that will keep him out for an extended period of time. That's good news for the Crimson Tide as the freshman has earned plenty of praise from those close to the program.

“His work ethic is so high,” a source told TideIllustrated last week. “He’s just a beast and a nice kid and a nice person. He’s willing to do extra of everything to be the best.”