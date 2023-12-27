ANAHEIM, Calif — Alabama’s leading rusher should be good to go for next week’s College Football Football Playoff semifinal. Speaking with reporters at the Rose Bowl’s Disneyland event, Nick Saban provided an update on starting running back Jase McClellan, who missed the SEC Championship Game with a foot injury.

“Jase is doing great,” Saban said. “He practiced yesterday & today. Looks good. We gave him a lot of time off to heal his foot & it looks like it paid off”

As for McClellan’s availability for Alabama's Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan on Monday, Saban said he appears on track to be able to play.

“Barring some setback, the way he’s practiced,” Saban said, “ I don’t see why he couldn’t play the game”

McClellan re-aggravated a previous injury in his foot during Alabama’s final regular season game against Auburn. Through 12 games this season, the senior back is averaging 4.84 yards per carry and has piled up 803 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He also has 13 receptions for 126 yards.

"He's a key resource for our team," starting quarterback Jalen Milroe said. "To have that guy healthy is important for us because he's a key resource. With anything, when you have all your key pieces clicking, it's important. Just to have him as a part of our team will be really good for us."

No. 4 Alabama will face top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN. The winner will advance to the national championship game in Houston on Jan. 8.