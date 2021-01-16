Alabama’s staff shakeup continues to roll on as running backs coach Charles Huff is set to become the next head coach at Marshall, according to multiple reports. Huff will replace Doc Holliday, who was fired earlier this month after coaching Marshall the past 11 seasons.

Huff is one of several Alabama assistants set to leave Nick Saban’s staff. The Tide is also losing offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and special teams/tight ends coach Jeff Banks to Texas.

Huff, 37, just finished his second season with Alabama where he helped guide running back Najee Harris to a Doak Walker Award. Harris ran for 1,466 yards and a nation’s best 26 touchdowns on the ground while also recording 43 receptions for 425 yards and four scores through the air. Huff also played a role in developing current New York Giants running back Saquan Barkley during their time together at Penn State.

Last season, Huffs led a running backs room that helped Alabama rush for 183.46 yards per game. The Denton Maryland native is also one of the Tide’s top recruiters, helping to land several top targets in this year’s class including J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner, Damon Payne and Camar Wheaton.

Before coming to Alabama, Huff served as the running game coordinator and running backs coach at Mississippi State in 2018. Prior to that, he spent four years as Penn State’s running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2014-17.

Huff has also coached running backs at Western Michigan (2013) as well as with the Buffalo Bills (2012). He served as Vanderbilt’s offensive quality control coach in 2011 after coaching offensive line at Hampton (2010) and Maryland (2009). He began his coaching career at Tennessee State, serving as the offensive line coach in 2006 before coaching tight ends and special teams from 2007-08. The Marshall job will be Huff’s first time serving as a head coach.