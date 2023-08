College coaches aren’t ready to write off Alabama and Nick Saban just yet. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 released Monday. Back-to-back defending champions Georgia took the top spot followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. The Bulldogs earned 61 of the 66 first-place votes while Alabama earned four and Ohio State earned 1

Georgia, Alabama and LSU are three of six SEC teams ranked in the top 25, along with No. 10 Tennessee, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 25 Texas A&M. Alabama will play all but Georgia in that list during the regular season. The Crimson Tide will also host No. 12 Texas in Week 2.

Alabama was No. 1 in last year's preseason coaches poll. The Crimson Tide finished the season 11-2, beating Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.