Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches poll

For the second-consecutive season, Alabama was named the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason AFCA coaches poll, released Monday.

The Crimson Tide garnered 54 first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State tallied five. No. 3 Georgia recorded six first-place votes and No. 18 Texas got one first-place vote.

The Associated Press Preseason Poll will be released next Monday. Here is a comprehensive look at the preseason coaches poll.

Preseason AFCA coaches poll top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. Southern California

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston



