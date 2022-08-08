Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches poll
For the second-consecutive season, Alabama was named the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason AFCA coaches poll, released Monday.
The Crimson Tide garnered 54 first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State tallied five. No. 3 Georgia recorded six first-place votes and No. 18 Texas got one first-place vote.
The Associated Press Preseason Poll will be released next Monday. Here is a comprehensive look at the preseason coaches poll.
Preseason AFCA coaches poll top 25
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. NC State
14. Michigan State
15. Southern California
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Houston