TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Throughout spring Alabama head coach Nick Saban has maintained one singular message in regard to the quarterbacks, they need to eliminate bad plays and play with more consistency.

That didn't change on Saturday after the Crimson Team led by Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan downed the duo of Jalen Milroe and Eli Holstein on Team White, 30-21.

"I've said this all spring long, you've got to eliminate the negative plays, which would be interceptions, turning the ball over, dropping balls which we had too many of today," Saban said. "... Those are the kind of things that get you best and that's what we want to eliminate."

Saban will have plenty of film to show all four quarterbacks, but especially to the returning duo of Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe, who combined for three of the four interceptions that were thrown during the scrimmage. Both quarterbacks completed 46% or more of their passes on Saturday but didn't have a whole lot of success putting together consistent drives.

Milroe had the better stat line of the two going 19-for-37, wracking 245 passing yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The redshirt sophomore found his rhythm in the second half where he scored both of his touchdowns. During the final two quarters, Milroe went 11 of 18 for 128 yards showing better accuracy and ball placement which was highlighted by the 36-yard score to Emmauel Henderson.

As for Simpson, he was showing a bit more consistency in the first half, but his costly interception during the 2-minute drill before the end of the first half not only halted the offense but affected his confidence in the second half. While Milroe seemed to find his groove, Simpson seemed to be stuck in the mire going 3-for-10 in the final 30 minutes.

The duo seemed to have more success running the ball with Simpson tallying 58 rushing yards on six attempts and Milroe recording 20 rushing yards on 13 attempts while adding a touchdown. However, according to Saban both need to improve on their pre-snap reads so they can both get the ball to the team's playmakers

"I like both guys' athleticism to be able to extend plays and get out of trouble and make plays with their feet, which they did a couple of times today," Saban said. "But at the same time, I think we've got to work on going through progressions and develop confidence in the passing game so that we can distribute the ball to other people who can make plays more effectively and more efficiently."

It wasn't just the Milroe and Simpson show as Lonergan and Holstein showcased a little bit of what they can do in the three series they got during the spring. Lonergan was the only other quarterback not named Milroe to throw a touchdown while Holstein struggled to drive the offense down the field completing just three passes for 61 yards and an interception.

According to Ja'Corey Brooks, he's seen growth out of all four quarterbacks this spring.

"I feel like both of them and the younger quarterbacks have made progress," Brooks said. "Both Ty and J-Mill had a great spring this spring so I can't wait to see what they do during the season."

While Saturday may not have been the performance Alabama was looking forward to seeing out of its quarterback room, J.C. Latham has complete faith in the development of both Milroe and Simpson.

"They’re slowing it down a little bit, seeing it a lot better, trusting their throws and trusting the receivers," Latham said. "They’re doing a great job at that. I also think they’re making the right checks out there. If it’s overloaded to one side, we’re going to check it and run the other way or flip the protection. I think they’re doing a really good job at that every single day. I think after a summer of just being with them and gelling and just going over the plays, I think we’ll be in great shape."