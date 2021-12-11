Alabama quarterback Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

In the midst of a record-breaking season, Bryce Young now has an honor unachieved by any Alabama quarterback before him. The sophomore was named the 87th recipient of the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the Crimson Tide’s fourth winner and second in as many years.

Young ran away with this year's award, receiving 2,311 total voting points and 78 first-place votes. Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson was second with 954 votes, followed by Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with 631 and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with 399. Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finished fifth in the voting with 325 points but had the third most first-place votes with 31.

"For me, I've always been someone who's been labeled as not the prototype," Young said during his Heisman speech. "Being an African American quarterback and being quote-unquote undersized and noting being that prototype, I've always been ruled out and counted out.

"People a lot of times have told me that I wasn't going to be able to make it. For me, it's always been about not really proving them wrong but proving to myself what I can accomplish. I always push myself to work the hardest, and I try my best to do all I can to maximize what I can do. Through the people around me and the grace of God, I've been able to make it here. I'm truly grateful for that."

Young follows former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, who took home last year’s Heisman Trophy. The Crimson Tide is just the fifth program to produce consecutive winners, joining Oklahoma (Baker Mayfield 2017, Kyler Murray 2018), Ohio State (Archie Griffin 1974-75), Army (Doc Blanchard 1945, Glenn Davis 1946) and Yale (Larry Kelley 1936, Clint Frank 1937). Southern California had back-to-back winners with Matt Leinhart and Reggie Bush in 2004 and 2005 respectively, but Bush’s award was vacated for violating NCAA rules.

Young is Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner, joining Smith as well as running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015). He is the first quarterback to earn the honor for the Tide, accomplishing the feat that alluded past greats such as Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.

All four of Alabama’s Heisman winners have come under Nick Saban, making him the second coach in history to have produced four winners. Notre Dame head coach Frank Leahy coached four Heisman winners in Angelo Bertelli (1943), Johnny Lujack (1947), Leon Hart (1949) and Johnny Lattner (1953).

Through 13 games, Young has completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with four interceptions while adding another three scores on the ground. His 43 touchdown passes equal the school’s single-season record set by Tagovailoa over 15 games in 2018. Young is also 178 yards away from reaching the school’s single-season passing record of 4,500 yards set by Jones over 13 games last season. He will look to reach both milestones later this month as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Young has thrown for 300 or more yards nine times this season, including seven of his last eight games. Last weekend, he set SEC Championship Game records with 421 passing yards and 461 yards of total offense during Alabama’s 41-24 victory over Georgia. Young’s most prolific performance of the season came during a 42-35 win over Arkansas last month where he threw for a school single-game record 559 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

In addition to lighting up the box score, Young also shined when it mattered most. His biggest Heisman moment came during the Iron Bowl against Auburn as he led Alabama to a game-tying drive after taking over from his own 3-yard line with 1:32 left in regulation. Young played a part in all 97 yards of the drive, capping it off with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks with 24 seconds remaining. The quarterback went on to lead Alabama to a 24-22 victory over four overtime periods, tossing a touchdown while completing both of the Tide’s two-point conversions.

"Bryce is kind of the calm in the midst of chaos," Saban said during Saturday's award ceremony. "I think it comes from his great preparation. He's really confident, he has a presence about him. He impacts the players around him in a very positive way. I think when he goes into the game he kind of trusts that things that are going to work for him because of the work that he's put in, the preparation he's made and the confidence he has in the people around him."

Earlier this week, Young was named The Associated Press Player of the Year. He also took home the Maxwell Award (player of the year) and the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback).

"If you just go back and watch the whole season from beginning to right now, Bryce is very smart, very instinctive,” Anderson said earlier this week. “He can make plays even in the toughest situations. He can get away from getting sacked. His preparation the whole week and his leadership skills— I think that's what it takes, just being a leader, vocal leader, showing people what to do the right way. He comes to work hard, he never slacks, and I think that's why he should be where he is."

Young came to Alabama as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the 2020 class. The Pasadena, Calif., native is the third player from Mater Dei High School to win a Heisman Trophy, joining Leinhart (2004) and John Huarte (1964).