Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner is entering the NCAA transfer portal, but not for football. The redshirt sophomore will now pursue a lacrosse career at his new school.

Buchner transferred to Alabama from Notre Dame this offseason. While he would have to sit out another year to play football at his next school, he will be eligible to play lacrosse right away.

Buchner started the Crimson Tide’s Week 2 win at South Florida, completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards while carrying the ball twice for 11 yards before being replaced by Ty Simpson. Over two appearances with Alabama, he completed 8 of 19 passes for 61 yards. He also had three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Buchner has spent the past two seasons working under first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. The right-hander began last season as the Irish’s starting quarterback before suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out 10 games. He was able to return in time to lead Notre Dame to a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, completing 18 of 33 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions while adding 61 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Buchner committed to Notre Dame as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 113 overall player in the 2021 class.