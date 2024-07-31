Alabama QB commit Keelon Russell recaps Champions Cookout
The headlining piece of Alabama's 2025 class was back in Tuscaloosa this weekend. Elite Duncanville (Texas) quarterback Keelon Russell spent the weekend back on campus for the Tide's lat July recru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news