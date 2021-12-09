Alabama QB Bryce Young named Associated Press Player of the Year

The accolades are beginning to pour in for Bryce Young. The Alabama quarterback will have to wait until Saturday to learn his Heisman Trophy fate. However, he picked up a prestigious honor on Thursday as he was named The Associated Press' college football player of the year. Young is Alabama’s second consecutive winner as DeVonta Smith was named to the honor last year.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes 137 points to run away with the season's award. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson came in second place four first-place votes and 67 points while Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (two first-place votes, 41 points) finished third. Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finished fourth with four first-place votes and 32 points.

Through 13 games, Young has completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with four interceptions. His 43 touchdowns rank second nationally while his passing yards rank No. 4 in the nation. He also ranks fifth nationally with a 175.53 passer rating. Wednesday, Young was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year by both The Associated Press and SEC coaches.

“He’s had an incredible season,” wide receiver Jameson Williams said this week. “He’s done a lot of great things. Helped the team out in very tremendous ways. He’s just been a big part to the offense and the team totally.”

Added Anderson: "If you just go back and watch the whole season from beginning to right now, Bryce is very smart, very instinctive. He can make plays even in the toughest situations. He can get away from getting sacked. His preparation the whole week and his leadership skills— I think that's what it takes, just being a leader, vocal leader, showing people what to do the right way. He comes to work hard, he never slacks, and I think that's why he should be where he is."

Young is in line for three more honors Thursday night as he is a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback), Maxwell Award (player of the year) and Walter Camp (most outstanding player) which will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT. He is also one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy which will be awarded Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.