Update: Alabama has since updated the roster to include DeLong.

Alabama appears to have parted ways with punter Skyler DeLong as the junior is no longer listed on the team's online roster. However, a source told BamaInsider that DeLong has not entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

DeLong appeared in five games last season, averaging 33 yards per boot on 10 punts. During his freshman season in 2018, he averaged 34.44 yards on 16 punts.

Alabama’s punting game struggled last season as it ranked No. 101 in the nation, averaging 39.91 yards per punt. The Crimson Tide was using Will Reichard as its punter early in the season until the highly-touted freshman suffered a hip-flexor injury that cut his season short at five games. Before the injury, Reichard averaged 38 yards per punt on four attempts.

Walk-on Ty Perine was Alabama’s most successful punter, averaging 44.69 yards on 13 punts. However, he was replaced by senior Mike Bernier in the Citrus Bowl. With Bernier now graduated, Perine and Reichard appear to be Alabama's two main candidates for the punting role this season.

Along with the removal of DeLong, Alabama also updated its roster to include graduate transfer tight end Carl Tucker, who joined the team from North Carolina this summer. Tucker will wear No. 86 for the Tide. The team has yet to include any of its freshman summer arrivals.