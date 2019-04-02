Alabama punter Mike Bernier placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A former walk-on, Bernier took over punter duties during the final eight games last season. He averaged 38.04 yards per attempt on 25 punts with a long of 55 yards. He is one of two scholarship punters on Alabama’s roster along with sophomore Skyler DeLong, who averaged 34.44 yards per punt on 16 attempts last season.

Freshman kicker Will Reichard is also an option at the position. Head coach Nick Saban said Reichard worked on both kicking and punting during Alabama’s first scrimmage over the weekend.

“We have a new freshman kicker, who kicked well today. He also punts, and he punted well today,” Saban said Saturday. “And then we have the other guys, who actually were better today than what they’ve been in the past, which is what our hope is that we can develop them and get them to improve.”