BamaInsider - Alabama projected to win SEC in preseason media poll

Alabama racked up a slew of SEC honors Wednesday afternoon as the conference released its preseason media poll. The Crimson Tide was projected as this year’s champion and landed a league-leading 13 players on the All-SEC Teams selected by media members covering SEC football.

Alabama was projected to win the SEC West, earning 86 first-place votes and 660 total points, ranking ahead of LSU, which was predicted to finish second in the division with 489 points. The Tide was also runaway favorites to win the conference, earning 77 points compared to seven for both Georgia and LSU.

Of Alabama’s 13 All-SEC representative, eight were included on the first team. LSU was second with 10 players selected to all teams, while Georgia had nine.

The Tide’s eight first-team selections include offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson, wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Waddle was also chosen as a first-team all-purpose player and return specialist.

Offensive lineman Deonte Brown was named to the second team, while fellow offensive lineman Evan Neal, quarterback Mac Jones and defensive lineman D.J. Dale were third-teamers. Landon Dickerson was also included on the third team at center in addition to his first-team offensive line selection.