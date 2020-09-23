 BamaInsider - Alabama projected to win SEC in preseason media poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 14:24:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama projected to win SEC in preseason media poll

Alabama was projected to win the SEC in the preseason media poll released Wednesday. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama was projected to win the SEC in the preseason media poll released Wednesday. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama racked up a slew of SEC honors Wednesday afternoon as the conference released its preseason media poll. The Crimson Tide was projected as this year’s champion and landed a league-leading 13 players on the All-SEC Teams selected by media members covering SEC football.

Alabama was projected to win the SEC West, earning 86 first-place votes and 660 total points, ranking ahead of LSU, which was predicted to finish second in the division with 489 points. The Tide was also runaway favorites to win the conference, earning 77 points compared to seven for both Georgia and LSU.

Of Alabama’s 13 All-SEC representative, eight were included on the first team. LSU was second with 10 players selected to all teams, while Georgia had nine.

The Tide’s eight first-team selections include offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson, wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Waddle was also chosen as a first-team all-purpose player and return specialist.

Offensive lineman Deonte Brown was named to the second team, while fellow offensive lineman Evan Neal, quarterback Mac Jones and defensive lineman D.J. Dale were third-teamers. Landon Dickerson was also included on the third team at center in addition to his first-team offensive line selection.

SEC Preseason Media Poll

First-place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) - 624

2. Georgia (43) - 613

3. Tennessee - 434

4. Kentucky - 405

5. South Carolina - 287

6. Missouri - 224

7. Vanderbilt - 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86) - 660

2. LSU (8) - 489

3. Auburn - 488

4. Texas A&M (2) - 454

T5. Ole Miss - 238

T5. Mississippi State - 238

7. Arkansas - 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama - 77

T2. Georgia - 7

T2.LSU - 7

4.Florida - 5

Preseason Media Days All-SEC team  

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second-Team

QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

Third-Team

QB - Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second-Team

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third-Team

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

* - Indicates a tie

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}