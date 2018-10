TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men’s basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the SEC preseason media poll released Wednesday morning, while Kentucky was selected to win the conference.

Alabama’s projection comes after the Crimson Tide was selected to finish fourth in last year’s media poll. Last season, Alabama earned its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2012, finishing 20-16 with an 8-10 record in SEC play, good enough for ninth in the conference.

Alabama did not have any players selected to either All-SEC lists. Tennessee’s Grant Williams was tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year.

Alabama will host an exhibition game against Montevallo on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide opens its regular season on Nov. 6 when it hosts Southern.

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC



Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

Jalen Hudson – Florida

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Jontay Porter – Missouri

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Grant Williams – Tennessee